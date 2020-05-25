Woman rescued after getting swept over falls at Little River Canyon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A woman who went under the water at Little River Canyon Monday afternoon is safe.
Park Ranger Matt Switzer said the 21-year-old woman was with friends and got swept over the falls to the pool below.
She was able to hold on to a rock where she was rescued by an Alabama Law Enforcement Agency helicopter.
DeKalb Ambulance Service checked her and sent her to the hospital.
ALEA, Fischer Rescue, Fort Payne Fire, and Dog Town Fire all assisted.
Switzer said the river is flowing three times its normal rate average for late spring/early summer. The river is much higher than usual this time of year.
“Water over slick rocks and it doesn’t take much,” he said.
Two other people have died after going under the water at Little River Canyon within the past week. A 19-year-old from Cobb County, Georgia drowned on May 19. Another man drowned Sunday.
