Tennessee Valley blood donations increase on Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day is dedicated for members of the military who paid the ultimate sacrifice for the freedoms we enjoy. WAFF talked with people who are trying to pay it forward by rolling up their sleeves and donating blood.
A lot of people are spending Memorial Day weekend eating barbecue, spending time at the lake, the beach, or in a swimming pool. Others say it’s important to give back and to make a difference, so that’s why they come to facilities like the Red Cross.
“I feel strongly that those who are ho ores on Memorial Day gave the ultimate sacrifice. It’s a lot easier to just give platelets, that’s for sure,” said donor Walter Mills.
“I feel like I’m contributing something useful,” said donor Kristen Gilliam.
Employees at the Red Cross and LifeSouth donation centers say you might be surprised to know, Memorial Day is a busy time of the year for them.
“We’re celebrating our fallen heroes and these people, many of them are veterans are giving back today. Husbands, wives, everyone is coming out. They’re being very generous,” said LifeSouth regional director Dinah Garrett.
LifeSouth set up two locations using mobile blood donation vehicles on Memorial Day.
Dozens of people sat in chairs to give back. They all say it’s the least they can do to help others.
“Nobody can make platelets, you have to collect it, so I feel like it’s a high need. Cancer patients need a lot of platelets. It’s easy to do, it just takes a little bit of time,” said Mills.
As an added bonus, if you donate blood at LifeSouth, they’ll test your blood for coronavirus antibodies.
“If you have these antibodies we can take your plasma that we already make and give it to patients in our hospitals who are needing this product so we’re testing every donor to find as much of this as we can,” said Garrett.
Now that school is out, a lot of families are going to make travel plans.
Employees at blood donation centers say, during the summer months, the need for blood is at its highest.
