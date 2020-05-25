Summer-like heat with daily storm chances

Stray rain showers and isolated thunderstorms will be possible through the early evening, skies remain partly cloudy overnight with warm low temperatures in the upper 60s.
The work week forecast is a very repetitive Summer-like pattern with hot and humid conditions along with daily chances for afternoon rain showers and storms to develop. Tuesday will be hot and muggy again with highs in the middle to upper 80s, skies will be partly cloudy with stray rain showers and storms developing in the afternoon. Wednesday has a better chance of scattered rain showers and thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.
There is no significant severe weather threat with our daily storm chances, however a few storms each day could be on the stronger side with locally heavy rainfall, frequent lightning and brief gusty winds. Temperatures look to stay warm in the middle 80s for the foreseeable future.
