2 sought in Danville triple murder

DANVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur police have identified two people they are looking for in the shooting deaths of three people in Danville.
Police have issued warrants charging Carson Ray Peters with capital murder. He is a white male, 5 feet 7 inches tall,190 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.
Police and the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office say they are also looking for April Hanner. She is a white female, 4 feet 11 inches tall and 110 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
They are possibly driving a black 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup with Alabama tag number 52GL447.
Authorities say they should be considered armed and dangerous.
If you have any information, call 911 or 256-350-4613 immediately.
Three people were found dead at a home on Flint Creek Private Drive on Sunday night:
- James Edward Miller (55 years old)
- Teresa Lynn Peters (55 years old)
- Tammy Renee Smith (50 years old)
A fourth person, who has not been identified, was transported by helicopter to Huntsville Hospital. Police report the fourth person is in stable condition as of Monday morning.
Investigators have not confirmed Peters’ relation to the deceased.
Anyone with information on Peters is asked to contact Decatur police detective Sean Mukaddam at 256-341-4617.
