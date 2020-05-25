Several Huntsville recreation centers and pools open for Memorial Day

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Many families took advantage of the sunny weather to enjoy the outdoors.
A day at the pool can be a great option for staying cool, but community pools create a challenge for following social distancing measures.
WAFF found out what’s being done at a south Huntsville rec center to keep families safe.
Several rec centers all across to Tennessee Valley opened up just in time for Memorial Day Weekend. We talked with some parents and they say they’re thrilled that they’re kids now have a safe place to come in they can get out of the house.
“We have been itching to get outside to enjoy the beautiful weather a little bit more than we’ve been able to we’ve been able to. We’ve been cooped up playing way too many video games and we’re just thrilled Camelot was willing to open this year,” said Katie Runion.
Runion has four children. The oldest is 12 years old.
On Monday, they ate snacks and jumped off the diving board.
Swimming and playing in the water is something her oldest son has missed during the coronavirus pandemic.
“I’m having a lot of fun. I’ve been playing with a bunch of friends and doing the diving board. It’s been a really long time since I’ve done this and it’s really fun,” said Benjamin Runion.
The staff at the Camelot Recreation Association is making sure everyone follows the CDC guidelines while lounging in the sun and playing in the pool.
“You can move your chair if your family, or if your group is bigger, that’s totally up to you. We put marks and things on the ground so that the guards know at the end of the day where we want those chairs to go back to so far it hasn’t been a problem it’s been really good,” said Alana Sapp.
Parents like Katie Runion say they’re happy with the set up.
“The board has communicated very efficiently about how they’re taking precautions to keep us safe. We were on board with that I’m trying to be careful with my children. We’re having a great time the weather is beautiful there exercising and getting some sunshine and we are thrilled to be here,” said Runion.
The Camelot Recreation Association is currently accepting new members and it doesn’t matter where you live.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.