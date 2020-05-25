Search underway after woman falls at Little River Canyon

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is underway at Little River Canyon.
Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton says they are searching for a woman who fell over the falls.
The woman’s condition is not yet known.
Deaton says it is currently a search and rescue operation as they try to get her out of the canyon.
Two other people have died after going under the water there within the past week. A 19-year-old from Cobb County, Georgia drowned on May 19. Another man drowned Sunday.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.