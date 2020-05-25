Search underway after woman falls at Little River Canyon

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | May 25, 2020 at 5:52 PM CDT - Updated May 25 at 6:12 PM

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A search is underway at Little River Canyon.

Cherokee County Coroner Jeremy Deaton says they are searching for a woman who fell over the falls.

The woman’s condition is not yet known.

Deaton says it is currently a search and rescue operation as they try to get her out of the canyon.

Two other people have died after going under the water there within the past week. A 19-year-old from Cobb County, Georgia drowned on May 19. Another man drowned Sunday.

