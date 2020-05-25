Huntsville commemorates Memorial Day with virtual program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Monday’s Memorial Day ceremony in Huntsville looked different than in years past.
The day was commemorated with a virtual program.
Three wreaths were placed at the Huntsville Madison County Veterans Memorial.
The first wreath commemorates Gold Star families in the county.
The second is in remembrance of area service members who died in war.
The third wreath is placed on behalf of all veterans.
City and county leaders spoke at the ceremony about the importance of Memorial Day.
“We know the people of Huntsville recognize the great sacrifices of our military, past and present, and we hope this virtual presentation on Memorial Day will allow us to join together in grateful remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives for our nation,” said Huntsville Mayor Tommy Battle.
You can watch the ceremony on the city of Huntsville’s Facebook page.
