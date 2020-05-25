Hot and humid Memorial Day with isolated showers this afternoon

The week ahead will feature more of the same as a summer pattern takes hold. Heat and humidity will rule during the afternoon and there will be at least isolated showers possible with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. These pop up showers and thunderstorms are usually non-severe, but could still be powerful. Any rain that develops due to daytime heating usually don't last long, so if you have any outdoor plans today or in the upcoming days and are impacted by rain, know that it won't rain all day.