Hot and humid Memorial Day with isolated showers this afternoon

It is another mild morning with temperatures in the 60s to start the day. The forecast for Memorial Day will be a repeat of heat and humidity during the afternoon. Isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible around the peak of the daytime heating, later in the afternoon and early evening. Highs will be in the upper 80s. When you factor in the humidity, heat index values, or the feels-like temperature, will be in the lower 90s.
The week ahead will feature more of the same as a summer pattern takes hold. Heat and humidity will rule during the afternoon and there will be at least isolated showers possible with maybe a few rumbles of thunder. These pop up showers and thunderstorms are usually non-severe, but could still be powerful. Any rain that develops due to daytime heating usually don't last long, so if you have any outdoor plans today or in the upcoming days and are impacted by rain, know that it won't rain all day.
For the rest of this month, high will continue to be in the 80s. Expect mild morning and warm/hot afternoons to be the song we sing for the rest of the summer.
