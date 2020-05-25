Guntersville bar owner excited for Memorial Day weekend rush

GUNTERSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Memorial Day weekend brings thousands of people to Guntersville to enjoy the lake and local restaurants in the town.
For restaurant owners this means much-needed revenue and a chance to get a few things back to normal.
Steve Perreault owns the Brick Grill and Bar in downtown Guntersville, he’s excited for the holiday crowds but knows he and his employees need to focus on following social distancing guidelines.
He said all his employees will wear masks and have regular temperature checks, booths and chairs are marked off to space people out and Velcro sneeze guards have been attached to the bar to protect customers from each other’s germs.
One concern with large crowds is exceeding the 50% capacity rule restaurants have to abide by right now. Perreault said he has a system for ensuring the Brick won’t break the rule.
“We have a person that’s on staff just to wipe down tables and keep everything clean and also she coordinates with the hostess on where the occupancy is," he said. "We have some things that we separate out people so they can sit and they don’t have to sit next to anybody and we can keep the social distance in our waiting area.”
Perreault said he and his team are very excited to welcome their customers back, and so far, the customers he has talked to have felt the same way.
“That’s been the biggest thing I’ve heard in the short time that we have been open, is that everybody is anxious and they’ve got cabin fever and they’re ready to get back out," Perreault said.
Perreault said his customers have been abiding by the restrictions in place since they reopened.
“The good part is everybody has been really understanding and they want this to be successful and they want to make sure we do stay open and we don’t go back into a shutdown again," he said.
Perreault said what makes the weekend even more exciting is he gets to show off some nice renovations he made to his business while it was closed down.
