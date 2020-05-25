Florence hosts Memorial Day ceremony despite pandemic

FLORENCE, Ala. (WAFF) - The city of Florence commemorated Memorial Day Monday.
A small group gathered at Veterans Memorial Park for the ceremony.
It was broadcast on the city’s social media pages.
The ceremony was shorter than in years past. There was no flyover, and there were no doves.
“I’ve been reminded for days now about the tomb of the unknown soldier at Arlington Cemetery, and those sentinels who guard it, 24/7, 365 days a year. Good weather, bad weather, no matter what. And we talked about it. We talked about should we cancel it or not, and we kept coming to the conclusion no, we have to honor these heroes,:" said Florence Mayor Steve Holt.
There are some 116 soldiers from Lauderdale County who made the ultimate sacrifice for our freedom.
You can see the entire ceremony on the city of Florence’s Facebook page.
