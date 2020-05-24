U.S. Space and Rocket Center to reopen end of the week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The U.S. Space & Rocket Center will welcome visitors starting Saturday, May 30th at 10 a.m. Members can stop by on Friday, May 29th from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.
According to the Space and Rocket Center’s Facebook page, all social distancing and sanitation guidelines will be in place and followed. Staff members ask that visitors wear a mask, as employees will also wear masks for mutual protection.
Space camp begins on June 28th.
The U.S. Space and Rocket Center closed it’s doors in March amid concerns over the spread of coronavirus.
