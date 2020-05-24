Tenn. COVID-19 cases top 20,100 with more than 300 new cases, 7 additonal deaths reported

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. (WMC) - Tennessee COVID-19 cases are continuing to increase steadily after the Tennessee Department of Health reported 356 new cases. And as Memorial Day approaches, officials are looking for ways to honor our veterans while still practicing social distancing.
TDH says there are now 20,145 cases in the state and a total of 336 deaths. More than 12,800 Tennesseans have recovered from the virus.
Ages ranging from 21 to 50 account for a large portion of the cases across the state with lower amount of deaths reported. Tennesseans 81 years old and older have the highest amount of deaths in the state.
U.S. officials have been pushing for states to conduct extensive testing at assisted living facilities that house one of the most vulnerable populations to the virus.
COVID-19 cases also continue to rise in Shelby County with 126 new cases and one additional death identified Sunday.
Shelby County Health Department is now reporting a total of 4,309 coronavirus cases and 93 deaths with 63,100 people tested for the virus.
More than half the cases identified in Shelby County have been resolved since the virus hit the Mid-South in March and more than 2,200 people remain in quarantine.
SCHD is also monitoring several COVID-19 clusters at 19 different assisted living facilities affecting 237 residents and 93 staff members were affected.
The Highlands of Memphis Health and Rehabilitation accounts for the majority of the cases with 66 residents and 25 staff members testing positive for the virus.
Since the investigation into clusters began, only one facility has been able to resolve their outbreak. SCHD says the Carriage Court Assisted Living Facility has gone 28 consecutive days without any new cases after seven of their residents and one staff member contracted the virus. Four people died at this facility.
Among all of the facilities there have been 41 deaths.
All of Shelby County, including municipalities are under a safer-at-home order. SCHD has released a directive creating guidelines regarding the county’s reopening: www.shelbytnhealth.com/healthdirectives.
Other counties in the Mid-South with confirmed cases of coronavirus include:
Arkansas -- 5,775 total cases and 115 deaths
- Crittenden -- 280 cases; 9 deaths; 209 recoveries
- Cross -- 42 cases; 29 recoveries
- Lee -- 13 cases; 1 death; 6 recoveries
- Mississippi -- 70 cases; 1 death; 55 recoveries
- Phillips -- 7 cases; 1 death; 4 recoveries
- Poinsett -- 31 cases; 2 deaths; 22 recoveries
- St. Francis -- 628 cases; 1 death; 304 recoveries
Mississippi -- 13,005 total cases and 616 deaths (state not releasing recovery data at this time)
- Alcorn -- 15 cases; 1 death
- Benton -- 14 cases
- Coahoma -- 93 cases; 3 deaths
- DeSoto -- 458 cases; 6 deaths
- Lafayette -- 118 cases; 3 deaths
- Marshall -- 69 cases; 3 deaths
- Panola -- 61 cases; 2 deaths
- Quitman -- 23 cases
- Tate -- 58 cases; 1 death
- Tippah -- 69 cases; 11 deaths
- Tunica -- 48 cases; 2 deaths
Tennessee -- 20,145 total cases and 336 deaths
- Crockett -- 15 cases; 1 death; 10 recoveries
- Dyer -- 48 cases; 41 recoveries
- Fayette -- 107 cases; 2 deaths; 83 recoveries
- Hardeman -- 189 cases; 129 recoveries
- Haywood -- 29 cases; 2 death; 24 recoveries
- Lauderdale -- 51 cases; 1 death; 34 recoveries
- McNairy -- 12 cases; 12 recoveries
- Tipton -- 421 cases; 3 deaths; 148 recoveries
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.