Swimmer drowns at Little River Canyon National Preserve

FORT PAYNE, Ala. (WAFF) - A man is dead after authorities say he drowned while swimming in the river at Little Falls in Fort Payne. The victim was swimming near a group of friends when he went below the water.
First responders, National Park Service rangers, Fischer Rescue Squad, Fort Payne Fire Department, and DeKalb Ambulance Service all responded to the scene for the rescue and recovery.
Responders located the body of the victim and recovered him at 3:10 PM. The victim was brought out of the canyon and turned over to the Cherokee County Coroner’s Office around 4:20 PM.
No further information is available at this time pending notification of the victim’s family.
For more information, please contact Park Ranger/Public Information Officer Matt Switzer at 256-845-9605 and Cherokee County Coroner’s Office at 256-927-6612.
