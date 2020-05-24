Street artist offers inspiration during COVID pandemic

Weaver started with a blank canvas, first using his paint brush to make the outlines. Then filling in the background, adding all the little touches to bring Rosie’s Mexican Cantina to life. For Weaver, painting is more than just a hobby. It’s been his therapy during the COVID pandemic. He says the downtime the past two months has given him clarity - and a chance to focus on what he loves - turning his passion for painting into portraits of peace.