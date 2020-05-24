Petition started to save UAH hockey program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - More than 2,800 people have signed a petition to save the University of Alabama Huntsville hockey program.
This comes after UAH Athletic Director Cade Smith announced Friday that the school is cutting three sports programs effective immediately.
Tyler Curtis created the petition talking about his love for the UAH Chargers Hockey team.
Like a lot of hockey fans, and people here in the Tennessee Valley, he was shocked when Smith announced the program was being cut, along with UAH men’s and woman’s tennis.
“If UAH takes away hockey from their school, northern Alabama will lose so much hockey. Kids have to have young people to look up to not just professionals,” Curtis said in a post on the petition page.
Smith said the main reason for the cuts is because of the huge economic impact from the coronavirus pandemic.
This is a developing story, we’ll keep you updated here on air and online as soon as we learn new information.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.