Health experts give safety tips for enjoying Memorial Day activities

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WVUE) - While the best way to ensure there won’t be and uptick in cases this Memorial Day may seem obvious, health educator Doctor Eric Griggs says it’ll likely fall on many deaf ears.
“The best way to stay safe on Memorial Day is to stay home," said Griggs.
"We can’t say it enough and I know we’ve been at home for a long time and it feels like it’s a break and it’s finally over, but this is not over. Nothing has changed. The reason the numbers have gone down is because we have social distanced.”
According to an article published by NPR, some of the top infectious disease experts in the country gave a scale of which events would be the riskiest to attend on Memorial Day.
A backyard gathering with one other household: Low to Medium risk
Attending a religious service indoors: High risk
Staying at a hotel: Low to Medium risk
Spending the day at a popular beach or pool: Low risk
It’s important to note that the risk assessments for these activities only apply to those who are following all social distancing and safety protocols.
“I’m gonna say where a mask at the beach. I have not seen one video with a beach full of people wearing masks, but we need to wear at least a cloth mask to lower the community viral load," said Griggs.
“It’s kind of impractical to tell someone to wear a mask at a crawfish boil, but wear a mask at the crawfish boil if you’re not eating.”
Copyright 2020 WVUE. All rights reserved.