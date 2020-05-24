A few showers to start the day, isolated thunderstorms this afternoon

Good Sunday morning, Tennessee Valley. The day starts with a few spots dealing with light scattered rain. Temperatures are mild again to start the day, in the low to mid 60s. Today will be mostly cloudy with a few peaks of sunshine. Scattered afternoon pop-up showers and isolated thunderstorms are expected this afternoon. Highs will be around the mid to upper 80s.
Memorial Day will include a similar forecast with a mild morning and a hot afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s with a muggy afternoon. It could feel like 90 degrees. Scattered showers will return for the afternoon.
The week ahead will be very summer-like with highs in the 80s, lows in the 60s, with changes for isolated/scattered showers, mainly during the afternoon with the help of excessive heating and high humidity.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.