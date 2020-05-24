Expect some scattered storms for Memorial Day afternoon

Very isolated rain showers and storms will be possible through the evening hours but most activity should stay to the north and west of the Tennessee Valley.
Skies will gradually clear out tonight with overnight lows staying warm and muggy in the middle to upper 60s.
Memorial Day Monday will start of mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop into the afternoon and evening. Any storms that do develop Monday afternoon may produce locally heavy rainfall, gusty winds, frequent lightning and small hail. Expect a twenty to forty minute delay in any outdoor activities as the afternoon storms develop.
A very repetitive Summer-like pattern will stay in place for the rest of the workweek with temperatures staying in the middle 80s, daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms will develop each afternoon.
