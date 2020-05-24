City of Huntsville to host virtual Memorial Day program

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The City of Huntsville will continue a Memorial Day tradition with a program and wreath-laying ceremony in honor and remembrance of those who died while serving in the United States Armed Forces.
In the best interest of public health, this year’s ceremony will be presented virtually on Monday, May 25, at 8 a.m. The public is invited to join in by watching the event on one of the City’s media platforms.
- HSV TV: Comcast channel 16, Wow channel 42
- Livestream at HuntsvilleAL.gov/HsvTV
- Facebook: Facebook.com/huntsvillecity
Following the broadcast, the program will continue to run on HSV TV throughout the week of May 25-31 and will be available to view on demand on City Video.
Initially held in Maple Hill Cemetery, the Memorial Day remembrance program moved to the Veteran’s Memorial in downtown Huntsville in 2018.
This year’s event was filmed at the Veteran’s Memorial and features Mayor Tommy Battle, General Gustave F. Perna, AMC Commander, Redstone Arsenal; Max Bennett, CW4 Army, retired; Joe Fitzgerald, North Alabama’s Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; and Jim Henderson, AUSA Chaplain. The wreath laying ceremony will include Mayor Battle and Col. Mike Izzo, Alabama National Guard; Gold Star Families representatives Lori Woeber, and her sons Jacob, Nathan, and Owen; and NAVFOC President KC Bertling and Sam Bertling. Music is provided by Dr. David Spencer, performing “Taps” on the trumpet, and Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Bagpipe Corp performing “Amazing Grace” for the wreath-laying ceremony.
“We know the people of Huntsville recognize the great sacrifices of our military, past and present, and we hope this virtual presentation on Memorial Day will allow us to join together in grateful remembrance of the men and women who gave their lives for our nation,” said Mayor Battle.
