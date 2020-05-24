City of Huntsville to host virtual Memorial Day program

This year’s event was filmed at the Veteran’s Memorial and features Mayor Tommy Battle, General Gustave F. Perna, AMC Commander, Redstone Arsenal; Max Bennett, CW4 Army, retired; Joe Fitzgerald, North Alabama’s Civilian Aide to the Secretary of the Army; and Jim Henderson, AUSA Chaplain. The wreath laying ceremony will include Mayor Battle and Col. Mike Izzo, Alabama National Guard; Gold Star Families representatives Lori Woeber, and her sons Jacob, Nathan, and Owen; and NAVFOC President KC Bertling and Sam Bertling. Music is provided by Dr. David Spencer, performing “Taps” on the trumpet, and Huntsville Fire & Rescue’s Bagpipe Corp performing “Amazing Grace” for the wreath-laying ceremony.