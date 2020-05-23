Warm and muggy through the weekend | Scattered afternoon showers

Good Saturday morning, Tennessee Valley! It is a dry and mild morning with temperatures in the low to mid 60s.
Heat and humidity will crank up this weekend. Expect muggy conditions with isolated/scattered showers around the peak of the daytime heating in the afternoon. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 80s and lows will fall into the 60s. The humidity will make it feel hotter this weekend. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the lower 90s.
Memorial Day will be a hot and humid day with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Next week will be very summer-like with heat and humidity making its mark on the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to close out the month.
