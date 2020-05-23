Sign up for Trash Pandas Day Camp starting this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Take me out to the ballpark! We’re still waiting for the first pitch to be thrown at the home of the Trash Pandas, but the stadium won’t be empty for long.
Starting this Tuesday, you can sign your children up for *Trash Pandas Day Camp.* There are currently 2 sessions posted. The First is for June first through the 5th. The second camp is for the following week, June 8th through the 12th. The weekday camps are from 8 a-m until 4 p-m.
