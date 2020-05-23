More scattered storms through the evening

More scattered rain showers and thunderstorms will develop this evening with warm and muggy conditions in place, a few thunderstorms could produce some wind gusts over 40 miles per hour, small hail and frequent lightning.
Storms should end later this evening leaving us with warm temps in the middle 60s overnight an areas of patch but dense fog developing by daybreak Sunday. Sunday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with hot and humid temps in the upper 80s, the heat index will be in the 90s during the afternoon. More isolated to scattered rain showers and storms will pop-up Sunday afternoon leading to a possible delay in any outdoor activities.
Memorial Day Monday will start of mainly dry with mostly cloudy skies and temps in the upper 80s, scattered to numerous thunderstorms are expected to develop into the afternoon and evening.
A very repetitive Summer-like pattern will stay in place for the rest of the workweek with temperatures staying in the middle 80s and daily chances for isolated to scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.
