3 inmates escape from Tuscaloosa County Jail; 1 still on the loose

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are searching for a man after he and 3 others escaped from the Tuscaloosa County Jail.
According to Tuscaloosa County Sheriff Ron Abernathy, Seth Williams and Cameron Newell were captured in Fultondale by Tuscaloosa County Sheriff’s deputies, Fultondale Police and US Marshals.
Richard Brandon Lancaster, a white male, 6’2’’ 185 lbs remains on the run.
The sheriff says they became aware of the three men’s disappearance between 3pm and 4pm Saturday. He says it appears they “penetrated the ceiling and escaped thru the roof.”
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
