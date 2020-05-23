Huntsville Speedway reopens after being closed for 2 months

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Attention racing fans! After more than two months, the wait is finally over. Saturday night, May 23rd, drivers will once again compete at the Huntsville Speedway.
WAFF talked with the Speedway owner Robbie Edger, who says he’s excited to finally open his doors after being closed for two months, due to covid-19.
He anticipates seeing long lines of fans, who have been waiting to attend the season opener.
He says during the two month closure they’ve lost around $200,000. The lost Revenue comes from empty seats, no drivers on the track, and billboards from company’s that don’t have to pay since no one has seen them.
He says his staff is prepared and will follow CDC safety guidelines for the races.
“The guidelines that we have been given, the attendees don’t have to wear facial mask, all we have to do is practice the six feet social distancing. We have a lot of space, so there is no reason for anyone to break these rules,” said Edger.
The gates opened at 4 p.m. The races will kick off at 7 pm.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.