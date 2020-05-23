Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival scaled down due to pandemic

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - If you’re looking for some fun, Sunday hot air balloons will color the sky in Morgan County. This year’s Alabama Jubilee Hot Air Balloon Festival is a scaled down version. This story is courtesy of our news partners at the Decatur Daily.
The hot air balloon festival was scheduled for Saturday morning but pilots postponed the event due to high wind speeds.
The balloons will be able to be seen early Sunday morning around 7 A-M throughout various spots in Morgan County.
