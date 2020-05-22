UPDATE: 3 killed, 1 injured in Limestone County wreck; victims identified

LIMESTONE COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - UPDATE: According to our news partners at The News Courier, the two passengers that were killed in Thursday night’s crash have been identified.
Limestone County Coroner Mike West says Cody James Barnes, age 36, and Samantha Riggs, age 25, were the two passengers in the vehicle with Gregory McCluskey.
All three were pronounced dead at the scene.
ORIGINAL: There was a fatal wreck in Limestone County Thursday night.
Two vehicles collided at 7 Mile Post Road and U.S. 72 shortly after 7 p.m.
Alabama State Troopers say a 2009 Pontiac G6 entered U.S. 72 and was hit by a hit by a 2007 GMC Sierra.
The Pontiac’s driver and two passengers were pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers identified the driver as Gregory Keith McCluskey, 40, of Athens. The passengers were not identified.
Troopers said McCluskey was not wearing a seat belt.
The driver of the GMC was flown to Huntsville Hospital.
Troopers are still investigating.
