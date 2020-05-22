UAH cancels hockey, tennis programs

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Changes are being made within the UAH athletic programs.
UAH has confirmed that they are discontinuing their men’s hockey plus the men’s and women’s tennis programs.
In a press release, UAH officials say this decision is in light of long-term budget implications partially brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Officials say this decision will allow their student-athletes in hockey and tennis to “have the opportunity to play at another institution if they choose to do so.”
Student-athletes who would like to join another institution’s roster will be released without penalty and free to transfer immediately.
For student-athletes associated with these three programs who wish to complete their education at UAH, their current scholarships will be honored for the duration of the students’ academic careers.
Sources say the players were notified via video calls.
