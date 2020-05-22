Strong storm potential this morning as warmer weather moves in this weekend

A warm front is moving in from the south this morning bringing some scattered showers. Some of these showers and storms have the potential to be strong as the front passes through. Storms will be moving from southwest to northeast. Strong gusts of 50+ mph and large hail are the main threats as these storms roll through. The best threat will last through the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb from the mid to upper 60s this morning into the low 80s by this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day today as humidity increase as well.