Strong storm potential this morning as warmer weather moves in this weekend

Happy Friday! We're waking up to some showers and storms this morning and some could be stronger.
A warm front is moving in from the south this morning bringing some scattered showers. Some of these showers and storms have the potential to be strong as the front passes through. Storms will be moving from southwest to northeast. Strong gusts of 50+ mph and large hail are the main threats as these storms roll through. The best threat will last through the morning and into the early afternoon. Temperatures will climb from the mid to upper 60s this morning into the low 80s by this afternoon. Skies will stay mostly cloudy through the day today as humidity increase as well.
Isolated showers and storms will be possible all three days this Memorial Day weekend, but they won’t be all day storms. Hit or miss showers and storms could bring 45 to 60 minute delays in your outdoor plans, but shouldn’t be too widespread in coverage. Temperatures will be warm this weekend with the mid to upper 80s and high humidity. It will definitely feel like summer and Memorial Day Weekend! Memorial Day will be hot with the mid to upper 80s with more scattered storms!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.