Strong storm potential this morning as warmer weather moves in this weekend

Isolated showers and storms will be possible all three days this Memorial Day weekend, but they won’t be all day storms. Hit or miss showers and storms could bring 45 to 60 minute delays in your outdoor plans, but shouldn’t be too widespread in coverage. Temperatures will be warm this weekend with the mid to upper 80s and high humidity. It will definitely feel like summer and Memorial Day Weekend! Memorial Day will be hot with the mid to upper 80s with more scattered storms!