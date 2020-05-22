Straight to Ale sees boom; tables still 6 feet apart

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - While we are still encouraged to stay safer at home, many Alabamians are taking precautions and heading out to support local businesses.
On the back patio here at Straight to Ale Friday night, business was booming. We talked to the brewery concierge. Corey Roadkill Berry tells us they just released three new beers Friday.
But if you come in you'll notice some differences.
They have removed a lot of tables inside, and are only letting two people sit next to each other at the bar
The brewery is also using all single use paper plates and plastic cups.
And you'll see all employees wearing masks.
Berry tells us they are constantly cleaning and that they’d rather bee overly cautious then too lose.
Straight to Ale had to lay off around 60 workers because of the shutdown. Berry says they are not all back to work, but it’s a start.
He tells me he’s incredibly grateful for all the customers’ support.
“People when they’ve been coming out they’ve just been so courteous, so nice. They’ve been understanding about the rules. And nowadays we definitely have some people that can look around and see they’re not serving as many people as usual and they’re helping them make up for that with good tips,” Berry said.
Berry says if you are not comfortable eating inside yet, you can get a meal to go to enjoy on this beautiful yard.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.