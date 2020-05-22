State Superintendent of Education: School officials working on option for virtual learning in the fall

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A new option for learning could be available next school year.
Alabama State Superintendent of Education Dr. Eric Mackey says school officials are working on an option for virtual learning in the fall for parents or children who prefer that. Mackey mentioned the option could be good for children with underlying health issues.
Mackey says some summer activities will still be allowed, including: summer workouts, band practice, cheer practice, summer school, some summer camps, and possibly a few others.
Social distancing, hand washing, cleaning and sanitizing of buildings are all precautions that will be taken at schools, according to Mackey.
