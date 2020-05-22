SEC announces date athletes can return for in-person activities

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The return of sports continues inching closer after the Southern Conference announced Friday that voluntary in-person activities can resume next month.
A tweet from the SEC says beginning June 8 those activities can resume on SEC campuses. The decision does come with discretion from each university.
The SEC says activities must be under strict supervision of designated university personnel and safety guidelines developed by each institution.
