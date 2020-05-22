Premier Preschools owner responds to 11 child limit being lifted

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - In order for parents to go back to work, there has to be a child care solution.
Owner and executive director for Premier Preschools, Cyndie Allen, tells us she’s thankful she didn’t have to turn any children away before that 11 child per room restriction was lifted.
Allen says even they don’t have that eleven child max per room in place, they are still taking a lot of precautions.
When a child is dropped off, their temperature is checked before they can leave the lobby area. The parent must also sign a form saying their child hasn’t shown any symptoms.
Staff is also wearing masks at all times. Allen tells me children older than two can wear a mask, but they can’t force a child to keep one on.
Allen says her staff is regularly cleaning all surfaces and toys.
She says Premier Preschools has a fun packed summer camp schedule planned for school aged children up to age 12.
"The economy’s opening up, the arsenal’s opening up, people are going back to work, people need a safe environment for their children. But we also respect the fact that parents want to come back when they feel comfortable and so they’re coming back on their time frame. But were here and available to them as they need to go back to work," Allen said.
Allen tells us her staff will keep wearing masks at least until July when that safer at home order expires, but it could possibly be longer.
Premier Preschools has a location in Huntsville on Research Park and in Madison.
