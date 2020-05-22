More facilities will reopen at Huntsville parks

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - On Tuesday, you’ll be able to do more outside. Huntsville Parks and cannounced another round of eased restrictions.
It's the next phase in their reopening process.
Here’s what’s new.
Playgrounds, splash pads and pavilions can open Tuesday.
Aquatic facilities can open next weekend, and only on weekends.
Athletics can practice Tuesday, but no competitions until June 14.
Weight rooms can reopen June 8.
It’s important to note that these don’t take effect until Tuesday.
These are not open this weekend.
