Man, woman charged in Cullman Co. with sexual torture of a child under 12

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - A man and a woman have been arrested by the Cullman County Sheriff’s office for multiple sex charges against a child.
Amy Nicole Lovell, 29, of Remlap and Justin Anthony Jeffries, 26, of Arab are charged with aggravated child abuse, sexual torture, sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12 and second-degree assault. Jeffries has one additional count of sexual abuse of a child under the age of 12.
Investigators conducted a short investigation with the assistance of Cullman County Department of Human Resources, Cullman Advocacy Center and the Cullman County District Attorney’s Office, where they determined that Lovell and Jeffries committed the multiple sex crimes to a minor child under twelve years old.
Jeffries had fled the state to Oregon, but was taken into custody and is being transported to the Cullman County Detention Center where his bond has been revoked.
Lovell has made bond.
