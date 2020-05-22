Madison County unemployment rate more than 10%

Historically, this is one of the highest unemployment rates in Madison County, but Madison County Commission Chairman Dale Strong said he’s thankful it is one of the lowest in the state of Alabama. “You think about 2.1 percent that is something we have strive for, for a low unemployment rate. You think in 2012 we had a 8.2 percent unemployment rate brought that to 2.1. We are at 10.4, I promise you we will do everything we can do to drop it every week in front of us,” said Strong.