Gulf Shores planning for massive crowds Memorial Day weekend

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Before you pack your beach towel, make sure to keep in mind that social distancing doesn’t stop at the shoreline.
According to Gulf Shores Beach Rescue, approximately 700,000 visitors have visited the beach since May 1 alone, and they have had to step in and educate people about social distancing hundreds of times.
Social distancing rules still apply to the beach, with state guidance recommending people stay six feet apart.
Beach Rescue Battalion Chief Melvin Shepard says they’re ready.
“The biggest thing we are doing is stepping up the number of lifeguards we are going to have out here. It’s important people remember to social distance out here, the larger groups, they will be disbanded,” said Shepard.
The number of lifeguards will be doubled this weekend.
