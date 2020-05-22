Entertainment venues prepare for reopening in Sand Mountain

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Entertainment venues can reopen today after 5 p.m., following Gov. Kay Ivey’s expanded safer at home order.
The doors to Victory Lanes Bowling Alley in Scottsboro have been closed like many other entertainment venues for more than two months, due to COVID-19.
Saturday at 3 p.m., they will reopen their doors, according to the owner who did not want to go on camera.
She was busy cleaning inside, but said they will only open 10 of their 20 lanes and make sure they are operating at 50 percent capacity.
While this may be good news for business owners, some people WAFF 48 talked with said they think it’s a little too soon for entertainment venues to reopen.
“Although I really want to go to those places, and I would love to go to the movie theater and do those things that would be a part of my normal routine during the summer, I personally don’t think its safe to do that just yet," said Jessica Poskrus.
Hollywood 10 Cinema is taking precautions as they prepare to reopen.
General manager HD Thakker said due to the closure they have lost out on several thousands of dollars and faced challenges.
“It has been drastic, we have had to work out deals with our bank, defer payments or pay interest only and unfortunately let go some of our employees," said Thakker.
Thakker said movie companies aren’t releasing new movies which impacts theaters across the country.
As of right now, Thakker said the movie theater will remain closed and they will reopen sometime next month in June.
