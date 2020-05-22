Drier afternoon today, warm and humid days ahead

There were strong thunderstorms that moved through early this morning. Coverage and intensity has greatly decreased, and this afternoon will be calmer with a few isolated showers possible, especially in middle Tennessee. A warm front will continue to climb toward the north, and behind it will flow warm and moist air. Highs will be warm, peaking into the mid 80s.
Heat and humidity cranks up this weekend. Expect muggy conditions with isolated/scattered showers around the peak of the daytime heating in the afternoon. Highs will peak into the mid to upper 80s and lows will fall into the 60s. The humidity will make it feel hotter this weekend. Heat index values, or feels-like temperatures, will be in the lower 90s.
Memorial Day will be a hot and humid day with a chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Next week will be very summer-like with heat and humidity making its mark on the forecast. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s to close out the month.
