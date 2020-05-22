Alabama Veterans Museum to reopen next week

ATHENS, Ala. (WAFF) - For the first time many years, the Alabama Veterans Museum will not host a Memorial Day event.
Workers will spend the holiday preparing to reopen the museum.
The veterans museum in Athens will open on Tuesday following the holiday weekend. That gives employees time to make adjustments to operate under the state’s social distancing guidelines.
Staff members will also be wearing some personal protective equipment.
“The staff will be wearing masks and gloves, maybe plastic gloves. We hope everyone that is coming to the museum will follow the rules. If they want to wear a mask, wear a mask. We will not be providing masks or gloves for the public,” said Sandra Thompson.
Thompson says you may have to wait to get inside due to capacity restraints.
You are also asked not to visit the museum if you are sick.
