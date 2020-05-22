Alabama unemployment rate hits 12.9% in April

“I think everyone will agree that these numbers aren’t numbers we ever wanted to report,” Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington said in a news release. “This pandemic has negatively impacted Alabama’s economy and in two months’ time has managed to undo years of positive progress. But, the impact to our employers and workers who carry the economy is even greater. So many had life altering changes that impacted their families almost overnight. I want all Alabamians to know that we are working nonstop to help move this recovery along. We are developing new technologies, adding staff, and making modifications wherever possible to help our workers through this enormously difficult time.”