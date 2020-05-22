Alabama COVID-19 cases rise to 13,414; ADPH confirms 529 deaths

By WAFF 48 Digital Staff | March 18, 2020 at 4:32 PM CDT - Updated May 22 at 8:52 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health reports there have been 13,414 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Alabama since March.

There have been 529 confirmed deaths statewide.

The ADPH reports there have been 174,573 total tests

In the last 14 days, 65,830 tests have been reported to the state with. 4,051 people testing positive.

The state reports 1,549 people have been hospitalized since March 13.

There have been 7,951 presumed recoveries. ADPH says this number is updated weekly.

Those numbers are as of 9 a.m. Friday. These statistics are updated by ADPH regularly. You can track those plus find numbers for your specific county in this dashboard provided and updated by the Alabama Department of Public Health.

NORTH ALABAMA CASES - DAILY COMPARISON

SOURCE: ALABAMA DEPT. OF PUBLIC HEALTH / UPDATED MAY 22

COUNTY MAY 22 CASES (9 a.m.) MAY 21 CASES (9 a.m.) NEW CASES
Colbert 112 110 +2
Cullman 73 71 +2
DeKalb 209 206 +3
Franklin 411 399 +12
Jackson 69 66 +3
Lauderdale 119 117 +2
Lawrence 40 35 +5
Limestone 71 69 +2
Madison 284 285 -1
Marshall 643 641 +2
Morgan 142 132 +10

