ADOL warns of unemployment compensation scams

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Department of Labor is warning against a new scam involving unemployment benefits.
Specifically, ADOL is warning unemployment compensation recipients to beware of scammers who may be seeking to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
The department of labor says these individuals or groups may attempt to appear to be legitimate entities and will promise that they can obtain unemployment compensation benefits on a claimant’s behalf. They may try to charge a fee for this service.
Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington says the department is aware of at least one Facebook page that has cloned the official ADOL Facebook page and tried to contact people who have interacted with the legitimate ADOL page with “bogus offers of prizes and requests” to allow them to file for benefits on the claimant’s behalf.
“Not only would ADOL never participate in a contest to give away money, but we would never charge for our services. These entities or individuals are attempting to procure claimants’ personal information for purposes that are 99 percent likely to be criminal in nature,” said Washington.
The only legitimate way to file for unemployment compensation benefits in Alabama is through the Alabama Department of Labor: either online or by calling 1-866-234-5382.
The page referenced above was promptly removed by Facebook after being reported by the agency, and the Attorney General’s Office is working with ADOL to investigate. ADOL’s Facebook account is marked with the blue check, meaning it is a verified account.
“I want to urge Alabamians to be on their guard and to make sure that they are giving their information to legitimate entities,” said Washington.
If you suspect any fraudulent activity, you should reported that activity to TipHotline@labor.alabama.gov or by calling 1-855-234-2856. It can also be reported to the Office of Inspector General for the U.S. Department of Labor.
