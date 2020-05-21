Young boy shows appreciation for B’ham waste management workers

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - Families in Mountain Brook took some time this week to show their appreciation for the waste management workers in the community.
Homemade signs were posted to waste cans to thank the workers. One read, “Thank you Mr. Garbage man for your service! We are thankful for you!”
And this sign, complete with pictures of garbage trucks:
Austyn Martin, aka “Mr. Garbage man,” snapped a few pictures with William, a neighborhood boy who loves when the big truck comes down his street.
William’s dad says he and the other neighborhood kids are always excited to see the waste management workers. They sometimes bring them drinks and have gotten to know each other over the years, developing a sweet friendship.
Austyn says the signs and the love made his day.
