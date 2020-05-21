West Monroe student defies odds, defeats 4 different types of cancer to graduate high school

“Corbin looked over at us and he said, ‘I’m not afraid to die. Mom and dad I just want you to know I’m not afraid to die. I don’t want to die in a hospital. That’s not how I want to be remembered, but I’m not afraid of death.’ There was something about him about that that freed us to focus more on loving him and being thankful for the moments that we had than being so afraid of what we might have to face,” said Heather.