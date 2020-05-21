Wayne Farms in Decatur testing workers after one confirmed COVID-19 case

“I can confirm that we do have a positive at our Decatur processing plant,” Wayne Farms spokesman Frank Singleton said Wednesday. “That number could change because testing is still going on and there’s a period of time it takes to get the tests turned around. We’ve got 15 negative test results through contact tracing.” Singleton said all workers who have been in direct contact with that employee were sent home. “If you test positive then you’re quarantined for 14 days and you have to get a certification from a health care provider that you’re free of COVID-19 before you come back,” Singleton said.