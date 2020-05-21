Warm front could trigger storms Friday

For the rest of the day we will have a few isolated showers with some locally heavy rain possible. Evening temperatures will remain in the lower 70s with morning lows in the middle to upper 50s. We expect a warm front to move north across North Alabama between 9am and 2pm Friday. This boundary could trigger scattered showers and storms with locally heavy rain, frequent lightning, some hail and strong gusty winds. A few damaging winds gusts over 50 mph will be possible with the stronger storms. The storms should lift north of the area by 4pm. Highs will return to the lower 80s Friday afternoon.