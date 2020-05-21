HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The amended Safer-at-Home order gives the green light for the U.S. Space & Rocket Center to reopen.
The staff is working to get the museum ready to reopen late next week. They are still working on an exact date. Space Camp will resume June 28.
The Davidson Center and Rocket Park will be open, while other parts of the museum, like the outdoor simulators, will remain closed for safety precautions.
On any given day, there could be more than two-thousand guests inside the museum. The team is working on a timed ticket approach to make sure people are evenly spaced out while touring the museum. A spokesperson said they will not operate at full capacity to ensure guest and staff can follow the social distancing guidelines.
“There are already arrows pointing a pathway to ensure social distancing for our guests to move through the halls so they don't cross paths,” said spokeswoman Pat Ammons. “There will be things that necessarily will be closed such as the children's play area. We know that is not something that is safe to open yet. That is a popular item we know we want to get back online as soon as possible but we don't want to do anything until we know we can do it safely.”
Guests and staff are required to wear a mask while on property.
More information will be released as opening day for Space Camp gets closer.
