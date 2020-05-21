Theft Investigation: help the Madison County Sheriff’s Office identify this vehicle, suspect

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Police need your help identifying a suspect in a theft investigation.
Madison County Sheriff’s Investigators are asking for the public’s assistance with identifying the vehicle and suspect that’s depicted in the below post.
On May 17, the offender is suspected of stealing a Caterpillar Skid Steer from the Pike Place Subdivision, located off Balch Road.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Sgt. Whitt at 256-947-1607 or cwhitt@madisoncountyal.gov.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.