Summer-like pattern creeping into the forecast

There have been a few isolated showers today, and a few showers will continue into the evening hours. Highs will reach the upper 70s this afternoon.
Showers with the possibility for strong storms will be possible Friday with the best chance for rain during the first half of the day. Highs will be a tad warmer, rising into the low 80s.
The pattern as we go into the last few days of this month will include mostly upper 80s for highs and 60s for lows with chances for isolated to scattered rain. The summer-time pattern is returning as heat and humidity makes its comeback going into the summer months.
